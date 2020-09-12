2 O'odham women arrested after they stop border wall construction southwest of Tucson

Two O’odham protesters were arrested Wednesday after they temporarily stopped border wall construction on their ancestral land southwest of Tucson.

The protest and arrests occurred at a construction site on Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, about 150 miles southwest of Tucson, where contractors are building more than 40 miles of 30-foot tall steel border wall. In recent months, wall construction has moved closer to Quitobaquito Springs, an ancient watering hole sacred to the O’odham that has been drying up.

To stop wall construction near the springs, Nellie Jo David sat in the bucket of a front-end loader that was parked on a dirt road next to the border while Amber Ortega blocked traffic at the construction site, according to criminal complaints filed Thursday in Tucson’s federal court by a ranger with the National Park Service, which oversees the Organ Pipe monument.

“Go back home where you came from. This is our home,” one of the women can be heard saying on a video posted on Facebook. She told Border Patrol agents and a group of about 10 wall contractors standing nearby to “take your weapons of destruction out of here.”