More than 1,000 people attended the 9th annual Arizona Daily Star Readers’ Choice Awards at Casino del Sol Friday night.

Some 50,000 business nominations were received and nearly 400,000 votes were cast online and via text.

“It was a great celebration of businesses that have thrived despite all of today’s economic challenges,” said David McCumber, executive editor of the Star. “These businesses are the best Tucson has to offer. We’re grateful to our readers for selecting the winners.”

Winning a special honor Friday night was Sam Levitz Furniture, recipient of the first annual Rising Star Award, given by the Arizona Daily Star’s leadership team.

Sam Levitz was recognized for its philanthropy — consistent and numerous donations to a variety of local causes, including the Boys & Girls Clubs, Easter Seals, Operation Shut Eye, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, and many others in support of Tucson families in need.