The four people killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 10 east of Tucson have been identified.

The deadly crash happened about 8 p.m., when a semi-truck headed west on I-10 near Benson crossed into the eastbound lanes, smashing into another semi-truck and a pickup truck, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.

Adolfo Valdez, 30, the pickup truck's driver, and Claudia Espinoza, 50, a passenger, both of Moorpark, California, died on impact, the state DPS said.

Lamar Bryant, 36, the eastbound semi-truck driver, and Desi Draughn, 47, a passenger, both of New Orleans, also were killed in the crash.

The driver of the semi-truck that crossed into oncoming traffic remains in critical condition, the state agency said. The driver's name has not been released.