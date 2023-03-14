The four people killed in a crash Friday on Interstate 10 east of Tucson have been identified.
The deadly crash happened about 8 p.m., when a semi-truck headed west on I-10 near Benson crossed into the eastbound lanes, smashing into another semi-truck and a pickup truck, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said.
Adolfo Valdez, 30, the pickup truck's driver, and Claudia Espinoza, 50, a passenger, both of Moorpark, California, died on impact, the state DPS said.
Lamar Bryant, 36, the eastbound semi-truck driver, and Desi Draughn, 47, a passenger, both of New Orleans, also were killed in the crash.
The driver of the semi-truck that crossed into oncoming traffic remains in critical condition, the state agency said. The driver's name has not been released.
Jamie Donnelly covers breaking news for the Arizona Daily Star. Contact her via e-mail at jdonnelly@tucson.com