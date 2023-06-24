An 84-year-old woman was killed and a man remained in critical condition at a Tucson hospital following a dog attack Friday in Sierra Vista, police said.

Sam Sanches, Jr. was being attacked by a dog when officers arrived at a Sierra Vista home answering an emergency call for help, Sierra Vista police said in a news release.

The dog attacking Sanches was killed by officers. A second dog that ran to the attack scene also was killed by officers.

Helene Jackson was then found mortally wounded in an alley behind the house, the release said. Her dog was dead nearby.

Jackson was taken to Canyon Vista Medical Center where she died Friday night from her injuries, police said.

Sanches remained in critical condition at a Tucson hospital, the release said.

The three dog carcasses were taken to the Sierra Vista Animal Control Office.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Thomas P. Ransford at (520) 452-7500.