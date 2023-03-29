A motorcyclist was killed after she crashed into a truck on Tucson’s east side Tuesday afternoon.

Alexandra Hegel, 32, was riding a motorcycle near North Sabino Canyon and North Indian Ruins roads around 3:13 p.m. when she crashed into a pickup truck, a news release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said.

Hegel died at the scene. The driver of the pickup truck, a 79-year-old man, was not injured.

The roadway was closed for several hours on Tuesday while deputies investigated the crash.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the Hagen was headed south on Sabino Canyon Road when she struck the pickup as it headed east from Indian Ruins onto Sabino Canyon Road.

This is the second fatal motorcycle crash in the Tucson area in a week.

Last Thursday, a Dodge Ram pickup truck was backing onto the shoulder near South Nogales Highway and East Hermans Road about 6 a.m. when a motorcyclist crashed into it and died.