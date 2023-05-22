An inmate at the Pima County Jail died in his cell over the weekend, officials say.

A corrections officer found the unidentified inmate unresponsive about 3:20 p.m. Saturday, a news release Monday from the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

The officer called for medical assistance, and staff immediately began emergency life-saving measures.

Tucson Fire then responded and declared the inmate dead.

Detectives found no immediate indication of trauma or suspicious circumstances, but the incident is still being investigated, the release said.

The name of the inmate was being withheld Monday until detectives can locate and notify next of kin, the release said.

Earlier Saturday, a corrections officer found an inmate in his cell attempting to take his own life, a separate Sheriff's Department news release said.

That inmate was taken to a hospital in critical condition, the release said.

Saturday's death is at least the third at the jail this year.