Adelita Grijalva keeps commanding lead in Pima County District 5 supervisors race

Democrat Adelita Grijalva is leading Republican Fernando Gonzales in the race to represent District 5 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors, a seat previously held by the late Supervisor Richard Elías.

As of Tuesday at 11 p.m., unofficial results show that Grijalva holds nearly 76% of votes in the general election.

District 5 incorporates much of Tucson’s west and southwest sides, downtown and south and east of downtown. The area is home to about 56,000 registered Democrats, 16,000 registered Republicans and 30,000 Independents.

Elías, who died unexpectedly earlier this year, held the historically Democratic seat for nearly 18 years. The remainder of his term is being carried out by Betty Villegas.

Grijalva, who was encouraged by Elías’ family to run for the District 5 seat, is a native Tucsonan and daughter of U.S. Rep. Raúl Grijalva.