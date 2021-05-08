After a year of uncertainty, Tucson high school seniors get to walk

As high school senior Anthony Galvez saw more of his peers getting vaccinated, he began to have hope that the class of 2021 would get what their predecessors had not — prom and graduation.

“This year, obviously, was not the year that anyone expected, so it kind of makes up for the year we had, in a way, to have an in-person graduation and an in-person prom,” says the Sunnyside High student.

Galvez, who’s on the student council, spoke at a school board meeting in April about what having prom would mean to him and his peers.

Although the school has over 400 seniors, Galvez was expecting maybe half would go to prom, on Saturday, May 8, and that many would stay home due to COVID. Of the high school’s nearly 2,200 students, about 58% are still fully remote.

High school seniors spent most of the school year not knowing if they would be able to have these milestone experiences that the class of 2020 did not get.

And even though many of these kids know that missing out on a school dance doesn’t compare to the strife that so many faced during this year of pandemic, these milestones are something many teens think about and anticipate to cap off more than a decade of education and growing up.