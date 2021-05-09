All five Maricopa County supervisors to be subpoenaed Monday over audit

Senate President Karen Fann said she remains adamant that what the Senate wants is essential to completing the audit. And she told Capitol Media Services that the reticence to produce it makes her desire it even more.

“What are they hiding?” she asked, saying they may not have the confidence in the results they claim. Those results gave Democrat Joe Biden 45,109 more votes in the county than Republican Donald Trump. And that edge was enough to have Biden defeat Trump by 10,457 votes statewide.

The county already has surrendered all nearly 2.1 million ballots as well as the tallying machines and other election equipment. All of that has wound up at Veterans Memorial Coliseum where the Florida firm of Cyber Ninjas is conducting the review.

But Fann said the company she hired needs two other things to complete its work.

One is a list of passwords to some of the counting equipment that was located at polling centers. County officials have said they don’t have those in their possession because they belong to Dominion Voting Systems, from whom the county leases the equipment.