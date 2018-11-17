If you go

What: American Friends Service Committee-Arizona's fifth annual Holiday Cards for Prisoners Party

When: Sunday, Dec. 9, from 4 to 7 p.m.

Where: La Cocina Restaurant & Cantina, 201 N. Court Avenue

Details: Representatives from AFSC-AZ will also be on hand to help attendees write letters to their state representatives and senators, advocating for reform of Arizona's sentencing laws. The family-friendly event includes lives music from Loveland, an ugly sweater contest, a coloring book station for kids and a taco bar.

RSVP: visit tucne.ws/holidaycards