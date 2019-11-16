Water level declines, present and future

Here's how fast several Tucson-area water companies say water levels are falling beneath wells they use to pump groundwater for suburban customers:

• Farmers Water Company, serving the Sahuarita-Green Valley area. Declines averaging 4.5 feet a year since 1999; 5 feet a year since 2009. Serves 21 subdivisions belonging to the Central Arizona Groundwater Replenishment District, which recharges renewable water supplies elsewhere to compensate for water pumped for the subdivisions.

• Arizona Water Co., serving SaddleBrooke Ranch near Oracle: Declines averaging 7.3 feet a year in one well and 1.7 feet a year in another well since 2009.

• Community Water Co. of Green Valley: Water levels have dropped by 2 to 4 feet a year for the past 25 years. Serves 21 replenishment district subdivisions.

• Green Valley Domestic Water Improvement District: Water levels have dropped by 5 to 7 feet a year, over the past five years. Serves 17 replenishment district subdivisions.

• Robson Communities, which owns private water companies serving the SaddleBrooke and Quail Creek subdivisions, didn’t respond to a request for information on water level declines in those areas.

Now, here are some Tucson-area subdivisions that the Arizona Department of Water Resources predicts will suffer sharply declining aquifers over the next century:

• Quail Creek Phase 1: ADWR predicts its aquifer will drop to 800 feet deep after 100 years.

• Quail Creek Phase II: Up to 624 feet deep after 100 years.

• SaddleBrooke Ranch: 822 feet deep after 100 years.

• SaddleBrooke Ranch West: 879 foot deep after 100 years.

• La Joya Verde, a Green Valley-area subdivision: Up to 657 feet deep after 100 years.

• Sahuarita East and West subdivisions: Up to 854 feet deep after 100 years.

• Desert View Terrace, a Tucson south-side project: 451 to 914 feet deep after 100 years.

• Green Valley Center subdivision: 494 to 794 feet deep after 100 years.