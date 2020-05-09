Arizona coronavirus cases near 11,000; 1,554 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 10,900 on Saturday, according to new state figures.

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 10,960, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Saturday morning in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 532 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 15 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 1,554 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 34 cases from the day before.

Among the 1,554 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 466 people ages 65 and older;

• 219 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 284 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 536 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 48 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.

There have been 133 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department.

There have been 128,940 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7.2% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.

The 532 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 423 people 65 years old and older;

• 61 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 28 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 19 people between 20 and 44 years old.