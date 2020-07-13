Arizona coronavirus cases top 123,800; 11,856 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 123,800 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.
With 1,357 new cases, the statewide total is 123,824, the department said Monday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 2,245 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were eight new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 11,856 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 89 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,677 people ages 65 and older;
• 1,473 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,747 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 5,617 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 1,282 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 60 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 327 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported Monday in the county.
There have been 899,994 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 7,514 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 11.9% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said.
The 2,245 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,650 people 65 years old and older;
• 312 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 147 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 128 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 8 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
