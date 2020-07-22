Arizona coronavirus cases top 150,600; 13,990 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 150,600 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Wednesday.

With 1,926 new cases, the statewide total is 150,609, the department said Wednesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

The state said 2,974 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 56 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 13,990 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 142 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,943 people ages 65 and older;

• 1,739 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 2,107 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 6,575 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 1,580 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 46 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 392 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There was one new death reported on Wednesday in Pima County.

There have been 1,027,125 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 8,005 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 12.5% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 2,974 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 2,161 people 65 years old and older;