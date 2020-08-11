Arizona coronavirus cases top 188,700; 18,381 in Tucson area

Arizona has recorded more than 188,700 coronavirus cases, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday.
With 1,213 new cases, the statewide total is 188,737, the department said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state health department said 4,199 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 45 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 18,381 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 385 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 2,406 people ages 65 and older;
• 2,272 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 2,773 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 8,587 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 2,233 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 110 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 501 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson area, according to the state health department. There were 12 new deaths reported Tuesday in Pima County.
There have been 1,276,952 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 9,482 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 12.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 12.6% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 4,199 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 3,012 people 65 years old and older;
• 640 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 289 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 247 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 11 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Tucsonans wearing masks, coronavirus
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.