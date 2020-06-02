Arizona coronavirus cases top 21,200; 2,496 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 21,200 on Tuesday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 21,250, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Tuesday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 941 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 24 deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 2,496 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 114 cases from the day before.
Among the 2,496 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 662 people ages 65 and older;
• 357 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 420 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 911 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 143 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for three coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 191 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. Six new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 336,589 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 5.7% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says.
The 941 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 731 people 65 years old and older;
• 114 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 49 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 45 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2 people under the age of 20
The statewide number of known COVID-19 cases, 21,250, is an increase of 1,127 cases from Monday's count, the state said.
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
