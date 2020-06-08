Arizona coronavirus cases top 27,600; 3,154 in Tucson area

Confirmed coronavirus cases in Arizona topped 27,600 on Monday, according to new state figures.
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases across Arizona is 27,678, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday in its daily tally, up 789 from the previous day. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,047 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were three new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 3,154 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 56 cases from the day before.
Among the 3,154 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 731 people ages 65 and older;
• 435 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 513 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 1,257 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 217 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for one coronavirus patient in the county.
There have been 205 known COVID-19 deaths in the Tucson-metro area, according to the state health department. No new deaths were reported in Pima County today.
There have been 402,660 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 6.2% of them showing positive for COVID-19, the state says. There were 9,414 tests reported yesterday.
The 1,047 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 808 people 65 years old and older;
• 124 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 61 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 52 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 2 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
