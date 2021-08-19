Arizona governor calls president's stance on mask mandates 'weak and pathetic'

On Wednesday, however, Education Secretary Miguel Cardona sent a letter to the governor warning against doing anything that could hamper the safe return of students to schools. And that was backed up hours later by President Biden who told Cardona to use civil rights laws to take actions against governors who prohibit schools from requiring masks.

"We're not going to sit by as governors try to block and intimidate educators who protect our children," the president said.

In his letter to Ducey, Cardona pointed out that the schools requiring masks actually are following the recommendations of the Centers for Disease Control. And he told the governor that any moves to block districts from following that advice "may infringe upon a school district's authority to adopt policies to protect students and educators as they develop their safe return to in-person instruction plans required by federal law."

Ducey said he wasn't concerned that the state will forfeit its federal COVID relief dollars.

"I'm confident we're on solid ground," he said. And the governor used the opportunity to take a swat at the president.