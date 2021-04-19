Arizona governor rescinds COVID-19 mask mandate in schools

"About 80%, if not 85%, of the people in a building are students," he said.

"And so you've got a small population at the school that maybe has had the vaccine if they've chosen to do so," Thomas said. "And you have a massive population that doesn't have it.''

He noted that in Michigan health authorities just reported 43 new outbreaks of COVID-19 in schools.

That state also reportedly has the highest per capita rate of the more infectious and lethal B.1.1.7 variant of the virus. That variant now has been detected 756 times across 31 of the state's counties.

Thomas said that should have been a lesson for the governor.

"Taking down our guard too soon and not finishing out the year in as safe a way as possible is likely going to make us take a step backwards," he said.

"It's unfortunate and it's frustrating," Thomas continues. "And it shows once again that educators, once again, can trust this governor to not support them."

Hoffman also has concerns about the timing.