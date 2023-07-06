It's official: Arizonan adults can now walk into a pharmacy and get birth control pills, hormonal rings or patches without prescriptions.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists formally signed off Thursday on rules written by the Arizona Board of Pharmacy that scrap the requirement for an individual prescription to get hormonal contraceptives. A standing order issued late Thursday by the Arizona Department of Health Services authorizes pharmacists to dispense them without seeing individual prescriptions.

Before obtaining such contraceptives, however, customers must first answer a series of questions the pharmacist will be required to ask, under the law and rules, to ensure use of hormonal birth control is appropriate for them. These range from questions about current pregnancy and recent childbirth to health factors, including smoking and/or a history of blood clots, that could make use of the birth control inappropriate.

Also, the law still requires anyone younger than 18 to present an individual prescription issued by a doctor or certain other medical professionals.

Customers seeking hormonal contraceptives should consider making an appointment before showing up at pharmacies, suggested Kam Gandhi, executive director of the Arizona Board of Pharmacy.

That's partly because it will take the customers some time to fill out the required questionnaire and have it evaluated by the pharmacist. Another reason is to make sure the pharmacy stocks the preferred form of contraceptive sought.

The new law spells out that pharmacists who want to provide contraceptives based on the standing order must get three hours of special training on renewing their licenses every two years.

Two hours of training have already been made available, Gandhi said. He said the third hour can be fulfilled starting Friday, July 7, with a video the Arizona Pharmacy Association will make available.

The change is due to legislation crafted by then-state Sen. Michelle Ugenti-Rita, R-Scottsdale, that was approved in 2021 and signed by then-Gov. Doug Ducey.

There was no mention of either in a news release issued by Gov. Katie Hobbs. Instead, she said the change in law, which she had nothing to do with, was part of her effort of "standing up to the extremists who threaten access to the basic healthcare our families rely on.''