Arizona lawmaker among nearly 950 Arizonans to get ill despite being fully immunized

Arizona Representative Alma Hernández is one of nearly 950 fully immunized Arizona residents who became sick after their COVID-19 shots, but she doesn’t want people to think that means vaccines don't work.

“As a public health professional, I'm in no way advocating in any way, shape or form, for people not to get vaccinated,” the Tucson Democrat said during a telephone call on Thursday. Hernández, 28, was vaccinated in February and got sick this week.

So far in Arizona, data dating back to January shows four out of every 10,000 fully vaccinated people have later been diagnosed with COVID-19.

"Breakthrough cases are extraordinarily rare amid the more than 2 million Arizonans who have been fully vaccinated, but they will happen because no vaccine is 100% effective," said Steve Elliott, spokesman for the state's Department of Health Services. "That's why we need enough Arizonans to get vaccinated to prevent COVID-19 from spreading."

Hernández, who has a master's degree in public health, said she started to feel sick Wednesday, April 28, and got tested immediately. Her symptoms so far include extreme fatigue, a loss of taste and smell, a fever that went away after a few hours and a bad headache.