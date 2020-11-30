Arizona reports 822 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona health officials are reporting 822 newly confirmed coronavirus cases and five additional deaths.
The state Department of Health Services on Monday released the latest daily figures, which bring the state's totals to 326,817 cases and 6,639 deaths since the pandemic started.
In Pima County, 39,859 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed, up 46 from the previous day. There have been 691 deaths in Pima County, with no new deaths reported on Monday.
Hospitalizations in Arizona continue to rise with more than 2,500 virus patients statewide occupying beds. More than 300 of them are on ventilators, according to the state dashboard.
The number of new cases is low compared to recent daily tallies that have surpassed 4,000. However, experts have said COVID-19 data could be erratic over the next week or so following the Thanksgiving holiday. Fewer people got tested during the holiday weekend and testing sites observed shorter hours.
The result will likely be a decline in case numbers, which could give a false impression that the virus is easing up.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some — especially older adults and people with existing health problems — it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.
COVID-19 cases are increasing nearly everywhere in Pima County, not just in certain "hotspots." The widespread nature of this ongoing surge creates a difficult environment for public health officials to fight the virus.
As of Friday, the Pima County Health Department has recorded over 9,800 coronavirus cases in November, nearly quadrupling the number of cases in October and surpassing the county’s previous peak in the summer.
