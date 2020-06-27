Arizona reports more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases, totaling more than 70,000 statewide

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases Saturday.
With 3,591 new cases, the statewide total is 70,051, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.
The state said 1,579 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 44 new deaths reported today.
Across Pima County, 7,086 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 250 cases from the day before.
Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:
• 1,133 people ages 65 and older;
• 928 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 1,065 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 3,235 people between 20 and 44 years old;
• 685 people 19 years old and younger.
No age was available for 40 coronavirus patients in the county.
There have been 268 known COVID-19 deaths in Pima County, according to the state health department.
There have been 656,777 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 19,827 tests reported yesterday.
Among the tests given statewide, 9.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 7.8% of statewide tests showed positive.
The 1,579 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:
• 1,174 people 65 years old and older;
• 211 people between 55 and 64 years old;
• 105 people between 45 and 54 years old;
• 83 people between 20 and 44 years old.
• 6 people under the age of 20
The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.
