Arizona reports more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases, totaling more than 70,000 statewide

Arizona reports more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases, totaling more than 70,000 statewide

  • Updated
Coronavirus, COVID 19

This undated electron microscope image made available by the U.S. National Institutes of Health in February 2020 shows the Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2. Also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus causes COVID-19. The sample was isolated from a patient in the U.S. (NIAID-RML via AP)

 U.S. National Institutes of Health

The Arizona Department of Health Services reported more than 3,500 new coronavirus cases Saturday.

With 3,591 new cases, the statewide total is 70,051, the department said Saturday in its daily tally. The total number includes people who have recovered.

UPDATES: Tucson area coronavirus developments, June 27: Here's what we know

The state said 1,579 people in Arizona have died from COVID-19. There were 44 new deaths reported today.

Across Pima County, 7,086 cases of coronavirus have now been confirmed, up 250 cases from the day before.

Among the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Pima County:

• 1,133 people ages 65 and older;

• 928 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 1,065 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 3,235 people between 20 and 44 years old;

• 685 people 19 years old and younger.

No age was available for 40 coronavirus patients in the county.

There have been 268 known COVID-19 deaths in Pima County, according to the state health department.

There have been 656,777 coronavirus tests given across Arizona, with 19,827 tests reported yesterday.

Among the tests given statewide, 9.4% of them are showing positive for COVID-19, the state said. A week ago, 7.8% of statewide tests showed positive.

The 1,579 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in Arizona include:

• 1,174 people 65 years old and older;

• 211 people between 55 and 64 years old;

• 105 people between 45 and 54 years old;

• 83 people between 20 and 44 years old.

• 6 people under the age of 20

The coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, for most people. For some people who contract the virus, especially those who are older or have underlying health conditions, it can cause more severe illness and death. The vast majority of people who are diagnosed with COVID-19 recover.

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police body-cam video of Tucson man’s in-custody death (graphic content)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News