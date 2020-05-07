Arizona tells coronavirus modeling team of state university experts to stop work

On Monday, when Arizona officials told a team using models to predict the spread of the coronavirus to stop working, Dr. Joe Gerald was taken by surprise.

He was on the modeling team along with other university experts in Arizona. The team was predicting the spread of the virus under different scenarios to help state leaders decide when to reopen the state.

Last Thursday, he had spoken with his teammates on a conference call to brainstorm ideas and share updates, he said. And they had planned more calls for the coming weeks.

The email, from a state health department bureau chief of public health came Monday evening, telling Gerald and his team to “pause” its work.

“I felt like our group was doing some good work, that we were beginning to make progress on each of the pieces of the puzzle,” said Gerald, an associate professor with the UA’s Zuckerman College of Public Health. “I felt like we were providing actionable counseling and evidence.”

In the meantime, Gov. Doug Ducey had started to ease social distancing restrictions. Hospitals have already been given permission to resume elective surgeries. Some nonessential retailers reopened Monday. Nail and hair salons can reopen Friday, May 8. And restaurants can reopen dining rooms Monday, May 11.

The email, which was first reported by ABC 15, a Phoenix news station, noted that the state’s health department is instead relying on a model from the Federal Emergency Management Agency that has not been released to the public.