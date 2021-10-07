Arizona to get another $862 million in federal COVID relief money for schools

PHOENIX — Arizona is getting another $862 million in federal COVID relief money to help safely reopen schools.

But a spokesman for the U.S. Department of Education said none of these dollars will be available for the legally questionable program instituted by Gov. Doug Ducey to financially reward schools that do not require students and staff to wear masks. That's because this money is coming from the Treasury Department, which administers a separate program. And it was Treasury that told Ducey his plans violate the terms of the grant.

"The Department of Education will continue to closely review and monitor whether Arizona is meeting all of its federal fiscal requirements,'' spokesman Luke Jackson told Capitol Media Services about the money within the DOE's discretion.

The department's Office for Civil Rights already has opened investigations into five states that prohibit schools from requiring masks. That is on the basis that such restrictions illegally discriminate against students with disabilities who, with heightened risk of contracting COVID-19, may not be able to access in-person education.