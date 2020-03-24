Arizona to offer childcare to front-line workers fighting the coronavirus outbreak

Gov. Doug Ducey and the Arizona Department of Education are working with school districts across the state to launch a childcare program for children of first responders, critical healthcare workers and essential public sector workers, including child safety workers.

The state hopes to have what they’re calling Arizona Enrichment Centers up and running early the week of March 30.

The announcement comes after the state extended school closures through at least April 10 in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19.

State and school officials are still working out logistics on what schools and communities will be a part of the effort.

Children will be offered a site based on their home address and their parent or caregiver’s eligibility. Districts are also working to select schools in close proximity to hospitals to add convenience for health care workers, a news release said.

“This initiative will offer critical support for the women and men working on the front lines to respond to COVID-19,” Ducey in a statement. “We will continue to work with our outstanding school leaders all across Arizona to provide more capacity to serve these families.”

