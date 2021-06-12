Arizona wrongly charging $32 fee to 166,000 motorists, lawmaker says

“I went through this thousands of times to make sure this was crystal-clear,’’ she said. “I cannot even believe that’s their interpretation.’’

Moreover, with the state now flush with cash, Ugenti-Rita said there’s no reason for ADOT to take another more than $5.3 million out of the pockets of the 166,793 vehicle owners who are now renewing their registrations that expire at the end of this month.

How the fee came to be

The fee was a method of raising more money, at least indirectly, for road construction and repair.

Those projects are supposed to be funded by gasoline taxes and vehicle registration fees. But lawmakers, in prior efforts to balance the budget, siphoned off some of what was raised to finance the highway patrol.

So Noel Campbell, then a Republican state representative, came up with a plan: finance the highway patrol with a separate “public safety fee’’ — with the amount determined by ADOT — added to other registration costs. That, in turn, freed up the existing revenues for roads.

But the $32 price tag ADOT put on it resulted in an outcry, not only from residents who saw it as a hidden tax hike, but from lawmakers who were told it would not be anywhere near that much.