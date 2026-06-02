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The Arizona Inn in Tucson has become one of three local hotels to be added to the Historic Hotels of America.

The Arizona Inn, 2200 E. Elm St., is one of about 300 hotels in the country recognized by the group for maintaining its historic integrity.

“Historic Hotels of America is delighted to induct The Arizona Inn, a Spanish Colonial style built in 1930,” said Lawrence Horwitz, executive vice president of Historic Hotels of America and Historic Hotels Worldwide. “We commend the Arizona Inn, its new ownership, and leadership team who are Jim and Kerrin Berwick, Greg and Marla Amado, Brian and Shamra Strange, Phil and Mimi Amos, Kirk Saunders, Ann Peterson and Steve and Margot Kerr, for their careful historic preservation work, stewardship and vision that will allow future generations of travelers to experience this unique historic destination.”

For selection, a hotel must be at least 50 years old, designated as a historic landmark and recognized for historic significance.

“The hotel has so much rich history and heritage,” said Brian Strange, one of Arizona Inn's new owners. “It’s particularly gratifying to work on a project where all the locals love it, because they just appreciate the legacy.”

Arizona Inn was founded in 1930 by Isabella Greenway, Arizona’s first congresswoman and a close confidante of Eleanor Roosevelt.

It was envisioned as a desert sanctuary offering “privacy, quiet and sunshine” on 14 acres in midtown, just east of Campbell Avenue.