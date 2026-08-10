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The Arizona Daily Star's own Tim Steller, an opinion columnist and senior reporter, will be one of eight Tucsonans honored Wednesday evening as a civic champion.

Eight community figures will be honored at the Civic Champions awards dinner, co-sponsored by the Arizona Democracy Resilience Network and Mormon Women for Ethical Government.

The awards and winners include:

Nonprofit Impact award — Jenny Flynn, president and CEO of the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona

Business Leadership award — Jim Click, Tucson automotive leader and philanthropist

Unsung Hero award — Colby Henley, involved with the Citizen’s Transit Task Force, Downtown Bicycle Advisory Committee, the Complete Streets Coordinating Council and Tucson Refugee Ministry.

Civic Innovator award — Steven Cota-Robles, founder and executive director of the Tucson Family Food Project

Faith in Action award — Rev. Alison Harrington, pastor of Southside Presbyterian Church

Community Media award — Tim Steller, the Arizona Daily Star’s metro columnist

Community Education award — John Pedicone, Vice Chair of the Southern Arizona Leadership Council and past superintendent of Tucson Unified School District

Election Integrity award — David Wiseley, supervisor in the Pima County Elections Department who holds the title of certified elections/registration administrator from the Election Center

The event will be held at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hacienda del Sol Guest Ranch Resort, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. The dinner is sold out, according to the event's Eventbrite page.