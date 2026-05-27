More than 100 dogs, mostly small breeds like pugs and Yorkies, have been surrendered to the Pima Animal Care Center and could soon be available for adoption.

The dogs, taken recently from a home southwest of Tucson, were kept in small crates and had little access to water, the center said Tuesday in a news release.

The animals, which also included some larger dogs, were surrendered and will be up for adoption after being medically cleared, the release said.

“Our Animal Protection Services unit deserves a ton of credit for managing this intake,” PACC Director Steve Kozachik said in the release.

Many of the dogs will be available at PACC’s main shelter at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. Others will be sent to the center's newest location, the Eastside PACC Adoption Center at 7255 E. Broadway near Kolb Road. That center is set to open June 1.

PACC is open from noon to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. It is open from noon to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. It's open from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on weekends.