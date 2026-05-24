In a written statement to the Star, CBP said it is working with Interior Department agencies to “avoid Quitobaquito Springs and minimize impacts to sensitive resources” but offered no specifics about a possible secondary barrier there.

CBP did say that no groundwater will be pumped for border wall construction within five miles of the springs and that “mitigation strategies” will be implemented as needed.

But Bogan said such concessions won’t mean much if the agency bulldozes through critical habitat for the mud turtle and builds a new wall or access road that compromises spring flows or the manmade earthen dam that collects that precious water in a pond.

Even if the dam and the pond manage to survive construction of a secondary barrier right next to them — “which is a big if,” he said — the swath of disturbance would wipe out a thicket of mesquite trees immediately downstream where turtles shelter in the winter.

“Obviously, in the ideal world for the species, there would be no second border wall there,” Bogan said. “If we can't have that, then the goal would be to have at least some section of the second wall at Quitobaquito be closer to the initial wall, so that it's not disturbing as much of the pond as it would otherwise.”

Readying rescue

The emergency salvage plan anticipates various levels of disturbance at Quitobaquito, ranging from increased truck traffic in the area as a result of secondary-wall work elsewhere to heavy construction directly on top of the oasis that causes the dam to fail, the pond to drain and the springs that feed it to dry up.