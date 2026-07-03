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If you celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, there are some laws to know before getting the party started.

Fourth of July celebrates America's independence, and this year is special as it marks 250 years of independence. While it's expected to feel extra patriotic this year, it's still important to follow the rules. Further, local municipalities could have even stricter rules about the use of fireworks within city limits.

There are specific dates, times and places where you can set off fireworks in Arizona. To avoid upsetting a neighbor or getting the cops called on you, stay aware of all the rules so you can have a safe and fun Fourth of July.

Here's what you need to know before setting off fireworks in Arizona.

Are fireworks legal in Arizona?

Yes, Arizonans are free to use consumer fireworks, which are ground-based fireworks such as sparklers and snappers.

State statute restricts consumer sale of aerial fireworks, which includes, but is not limited to:

• Firecrackers

• Skyrockets

• Bottle rockets

• Missile rockets

• Torpedoes

Can you light fireworks on the Fourth of July?

Arizona outlines specific dates when it is legal to light fireworks, including the Fourth of July.

Here are the specific dates throughout the year on which fireworks are permitted:

• May 4 until May 6