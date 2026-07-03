If you celebrate the Fourth of July with fireworks, there are some laws to know before getting the party started.
Fourth of July celebrates America's independence, and this year is special as it marks 250 years of independence. While it's expected to feel extra patriotic this year, it's still important to follow the rules. Further, local municipalities could have even stricter rules about the use of fireworks within city limits.
There are specific dates, times and places where you can set off fireworks in Arizona. To avoid upsetting a neighbor or getting the cops called on you, stay aware of all the rules so you can have a safe and fun Fourth of July.
Here's what you need to know before setting off fireworks in Arizona.
Are fireworks legal in Arizona?
Yes, Arizonans are free to use consumer fireworks, which are ground-based fireworks such as sparklers and snappers.
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State statute restricts consumer sale of aerial fireworks, which includes, but is not limited to:
• Firecrackers
• Skyrockets
• Bottle rockets
• Missile rockets
• Torpedoes
Can you light fireworks on the Fourth of July?
Arizona outlines specific dates when it is legal to light fireworks, including the Fourth of July.
Here are the specific dates throughout the year on which fireworks are permitted:
• May 4 until May 6
• June 24 until July 6
• Dec. 26 until Jan 3
• The second and third days of Diwali each year
For the most part, residents can light up fireworks between 8 a.m. and 11 p.m. during these days. However, on Dec. 31 to Jan. 1 and July 4 to July 5 of each year, residents are able to light fireworks until 1 a.m. due to the holidays.
When can you start buying fireworks?
Arizona also outlines when it is legal to purchase fireworks:
• April 25 through May 6
• May 20 through July 6
• Dec. 10 through Jan. 3
• Two days before the first day of Diwali through the third day of Diwali each year.
Purchasing or selling fireworks in Arizona outside of these dates is illegal and can result in a fine or, in extreme cases, jail.
Where can you light fireworks?
State law outlines that the use of fireworks on public property, such as parks, streets and sidewalks, is not allowed.
The usage of fireworks is prohibited at all times within a one-mile radius of the border of any municipal or county mountain preserve, desert park, regional park, designated conservation area, national forest or wilderness area.
Fireworks are only permitted to be used by residents on private property.