“Rising food prices affect our own purchases, although the Food Bank does have strong purchasing power to buy in bulk,” she said.

To prepare for Thanksgiving, the organization plans to bring in employees from other departments, additional volunteers and parking lot personnel to help accommodate increased traffic and distribute food efficiently.

The food bank is hoping its Holiday Harvest Food and Fund Drive will help meet the growing need.

The Holiday Harvest Food and Fund Drive will run from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Bashas’ at 2000 W. River Road. It is supported by Lotus Radio and Tucson Electric Power, which will match up to $20,000 in donations.

Community members can support the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona by donating nonperishable food items or making monetary contributions.

This year, the goal is to outpace previous events in both food and funds.

The goal is to collect 8,000 pounds of food and $40,000 in monetary donations, while last year’s event collected 6,842 pounds of food and $36,000, Cable said.

As more families face challenges accessing food assistance, Palomino said he expects reliance on community food banks to continue increasing.

“We continue to rely on the community for support. This is big work, and we cannot do it alone,” Cable added.

“Access to healthy food is a human right,” she said. “Our doors are open to anyone in need of food, and it’s important for all of us to realize that a medical emergency or unexpected life event could put many of us into a situation where buying food is a challenge. That’s why we’re here.”