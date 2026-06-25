She said she spent hours on hold with Arizona’s DES, only for calls to drop.

At the time of her interview, she said she visits the St. Vincent de Paul pantry in Phoenix nearly every day so she can feed her children.

"There are nights of crying, nights of not sleeping, when I lose sleep at 2 a.m. doing the math, deciding what to pay for and what to put off," she said.

Reuters could not determine whether Flores has resumed her efforts to get benefits or whether she's currently eligible.

‘Falling through the cracks'

Katie Bergh, a senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, said that the longer wait times are partly the result of stricter processes for vetting applicants, introduced by Arizona’s state agency to meet the new performance standards and avoid financial penalties.

“They can’t get through on the overloaded phone line, or they’re being asked for more and more paperwork that they can’t provide, or they do provide it but the state doesn’t have capacity to process it,” she said.

Those standards grew out of the state’s SNAP error rate — a measure of overpayments and underpayments of food stamp benefits.

Arizona’s error rate in 2024 was 8.84%, below the national average of 10.9%, but still above the 6% threshold that — under the new law — would require states to cover up to 15% of the cost of SNAP benefits. Historically, the federal government has paid the full cost of benefits.

That could cost Arizona about $201.5 million next year, according to the DES 2027 budget request.