Arizona has seen a dramatic contraction of the state's social safety net over the past year, as a sharp decline in nutrition assistance has ended benefits for hundreds of thousands of Arizonans and coincided with a surge in food bank demand across the state.
But the cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, which are the steepest in the nation, have received limited attention during Arizona's 2026 midterms.
Both parties have stood their ground on the issue, with Democrats generally continuing to defend the program and Republicans pointing to the cuts as a sign of abuse and ineligible enrollment. The program in early 2025 supported about 1 in 10 Arizonans.
Most of their rhetoric is focused on topics that appear to be resonating more strongly with voters — wider affordability issues, data centers, and negative political attacks — as they court the older and wealthier demographics most likely to vote.
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About 400,000 Arizonans have lost SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, since late last year, according to figures released by the Department of Economic Security. Roughly a third of the people who lost benefits are children.
Arizona has experienced by far the largest percentage decline in the country, according to data by the left-leaning Center on Budget and Policy Priorities. The state's 45% decline is about three times the national average and nearly twice as much as the next-highest state, data shows. Florida and Kansas rank after Arizona, with enrollment declines of 23% and 26%, respectively.
Hunger advocates in Arizona say demand for food assistance has swelled.
For years, about twice as many Arizonans relied on SNAP compared to food banks, according to data compiled since 2016 by the Arizona Food Bank Network.
For the first time, that proportion has begun to reverse. More people relied on Arizona food banks than were enrolled in SNAP every month since October, according to the network's data, with record-breaking demand so far in 2026.
Andy Robinson, president and CEO of the Yuma Community Food Bank, said the cuts have helped contribute to a spike in demand at his facilities. General cost-of-living issues are also putting pressure on the working people who turn to his organization for help, he said.
"They need it," he said. "They're having to make hard decisions."
The topic carries sensitivities for both political parties. The Republican-held U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump enacted changes to the program at the federal level as part of the so-called "Big, Beautiful Bill" signed into law July 4, 2025. But the responsibility for implementing the program and its changes falls to Arizona's Department of Economic Security, which reports to Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat.
U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, the Republican challenging Hobbs, voted in favor of the federal SNAP reforms. On the campaign trail, he has promoted GOP proposals that would limit recipients' ability to spend the funds on unhealthy food and said "incompetence" by the Hobbs administration contributed to Arizona's steep decline.
Hobbs' campaign has focused largely on attacking Biggs, saying he "voted to rip meals away from Arizona families" in a statement to The Arizona Republic. She has also leaned into her personal history with the program and said her office is working to administer the federal changes as smoothly as possible.
"When times were tough, her family relied on food stamps and their church community to get by," Hobbs' campaign website said in the days leading up to the election.
SNAP recipients tend to be less enthusiastic voters
The demographics that qualify a person for SNAP, including having a low income, also typically mean that person is less likely to vote.
In Guadalupe, the Maricopa County town with the lowest turnout in Arizona's July primary, the rate of households receiving nutrition assistance is four times higher than the countywide average, according to an Arizona Republic analysis of voter data.
Fountain Hills was home to all three precincts with the highest turnout in July. The proportion of households receiving SNAP in those neighborhoods is about a fifth of the countywide average.
The left-leaning Arizona Center for Economic Progress warned the economic impact of the SNAP cuts was "rippling" across the state, with a potential outsized impact on rural areas. That doesn't include other long-term costs associated with losing nutrition assistance, like effects on children's educational or health outcomes, said director Joseph Palomino.
"These are dangers that aren't fully captured in the data right away," he said.
Parties stand their ground on SNAP issue
Both parties have so far stood their ground on the issue, even if it has received less attention than other campaign topics.
At the beginning of the legislative session in January, Hobbs' budget negotiators stressed that the changes could mean nearly half a million Arizona families would lose some or all of their SNAP benefits, more than 100,000 Arizonans would be impacted by the work requirements and billions fewer meals would be served nationwide every year.
More recently, Hobbs has said her office is working to resolve administrative issues that have contributed to the enrollment declines.
She has promoted her work to secure funding for the SUN Bucks program, which provides $72.5 million for eligible children to purchase meals over the summer while school lunches aren't available. Arizona's SNAP cutbacks are nearly 10 times larger.
The Biggs campaign accused the Hobbs administration of "cutting benefits for Arizonans who remain eligible." SNAP applicants began reporting lengthy delays within the state's Department of Economic Security that prevented people from completing applications in late 2025. The agency attributed the delays to a federal government shutdown and staffing cuts.
"Instead of working to get benefits to those who need it most, Katie Hobbs's incompetence has led to more bureaucracy and more challenges for Arizonans at a time they're already hurting from her cost-rising policies," said Drew Sexton, a spokesperson for Biggs.
Democrats running for federal offices have taken a more pointed tone as they criticize their Republican opponents who ushered in the SNAP changes.
Reps. Yassamin Ansari and Greg Stanton held a news conference exclusively focused on SNAP in July.
"Those families didn't stop being eligible. They got buried in paperwork," Stanton told reporters.
JoAnna Mendoza, the Democratic nominee in a southeastern Arizona U.S. House district, has emphasized her personal history of relying on food stamps as a child. In an Aug. 10 social media post, she criticized her rival, incumbent U.S. Rep. Juan Ciscomani, for voting to "rip food stamps and Medicaid away" from Arizona families.
"So much for standing up for single moms and kids!" she wrote.
Ciscomani has leaned into a fiscal argument, saying under Democrats' plans, programs like SNAP would "go bankrupt completely."
"I've been clear that no eligible person for SNAP benefits should be kicked out of the program. If that has happened, they should contact my office immediately, and we will help them resolve the issue," he said. "These services must be protected for those that the program was intended to serve. The reforms we've done deal with the abuse, waste and fraud in the system."
In an Oct. 30 interview, state House Majority Leader Michael Carbone said the topic isn't coming up much on the campaign trail. He said the SNAP declines represent ineligible people being kicked off the program. Carbone painted an optimistic picture of food prices, pointing to the high price of eggs under former President Joe Biden.
"It's easy to say, 'Republicans want to cut food stamps,'" he said. "It's not cuts: You just don't qualify."
Carbone brushed off the idea that SNAP may have contributed to the uptick in demand at Arizona food banks.
"I don't see that correlation," he said.
The Republic's Helen Rummel contributed to this report.