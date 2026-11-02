For the first time, that proportion has begun to reverse. More people relied on Arizona food banks than were enrolled in SNAP every month since October, according to the network's data, with record-breaking demand so far in 2026.

Andy Robinson, president and CEO of the Yuma Community Food Bank, said the cuts have helped contribute to a spike in demand at his facilities. General cost-of-living issues are also putting pressure on the working people who turn to his organization for help, he said.

"They need it," he said. "They're having to make hard decisions."

The topic carries sensitivities for both political parties. The Republican-held U.S. Congress and President Donald Trump enacted changes to the program at the federal level as part of the so-called "Big, Beautiful Bill" signed into law July 4, 2025. But the responsibility for implementing the program and its changes falls to Arizona's Department of Economic Security, which reports to Gov. Katie Hobbs, a Democrat.

U.S. Rep. Andy Biggs, the Republican challenging Hobbs, voted in favor of the federal SNAP reforms. On the campaign trail, he has promoted GOP proposals that would limit recipients' ability to spend the funds on unhealthy food and said "incompetence" by the Hobbs administration contributed to Arizona's steep decline.

Hobbs' campaign has focused largely on attacking Biggs, saying he "voted to rip meals away from Arizona families" in a statement to The Arizona Republic. She has also leaned into her personal history with the program and said her office is working to administer the federal changes as smoothly as possible.