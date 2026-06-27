“What this program means for our students, and for this community, is that we get to continue to answer the call to service. We can send veterans who are going to school here on missions to help repatriate missing in action service members,” Smith said. “It's super important, and I'm really excited to be a part of it.”

More meaning

Though the center is now an official university department, Ingleby said, much of its work is expected to be paid for with grants, sponsorships and donations to its nonprofit foundation.

He added that the students taking part in this summer’s study abroad mission to Germany are largely paying their own way, though some of them received help from donors or assistance from the School of Anthropology. They’re shelling out thousands of dollars because “they want to be a part of this,” he said of the students. “It’s really impressive.”

U of A anthropology professor James Watson said he signed onto the digs in Germany this summer because he was drawn to “the importance of the mission” and “the idea that we have the potential to recover missing service members from these sites and bring some closure to some of those cases.”

He also sees it as an ideal way to give students some important, real-world training.

“We're working towards offering a minor in forensic anthropology, and so this will build into that as an opportunity for the students to not just learn about it in the classroom, in the capacity that they already can, but actually get field experience in the process,” he said.