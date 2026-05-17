The flag of Spain became a fixture here in late 1776, with the arrival of troops sent from Tubac to build the Presidio and defend the kingdom’s northern frontier in the New World.

Spanish rule lasted until 1821, when Mexico won its independence and a new flag was hoisted above the adobe-walled fortress of Tucson: vertical stripes of green and red framing a golden eagle perched on a prickly pear and wearing a crown against a white background.

The Presidio would remain under Mexican control for the next 35 years, with one brief but notable exception in 1846. For a day or two in December, members of the U.S. Army’s Mormon Battalion took control of the Presidio without firing a shot as they marched through the Old Pueblo on their way to California.

As legend has it, those volunteer soldiers from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were the first to unfurl the American flag over Tucson, though their version of Old Glory probably had just 27 or 28 stars on it, depending on how up to date it was.

The Americans took their flag with them when they left, clearing the way for Mexican troops to retake the Presidio, also without a fight.

Mexico would hold onto Tucson for the rest of its war with the United States and beyond, finally withdrawing its soldiers in 1856, two years after the Gadsden Purchase claimed all of Arizona south of the Gila River for the U.S.