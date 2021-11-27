As border reopens to tourists, migrants ask US to also reopen asylum process

Every day, Daniel saw caravans of people fleeing the violence. And then, he was physically attacked, he says. The men who attacked him told him they knew where he and his family lived.

Daniel went to the authorities for help, and they advised him to leave Honduras and seek asylum in another country.

“If the authorities tell you to leave, it’s because they can’t control the criminal organization,” he said. “This is what happens with corruption in Honduras and the lack of safety. And so I felt obligated to leave.”

His family hid out at his mother’s for three days before starting the journey to the U.S.-Mexico border. After they left, Daniel found out that on Sept. 22 his mother had been slain.

The family tried to cross into the U.S. at the Rio Grande, on the Mexico border with Texas, to ask for asylum.

Daniel paid a "coyote" to help his family cross the river, with the intention of turning themselves in to U.S. immigration authorities.