A two-vehicle crash left at least one person dead along a portion of State Route 83 Saturday night.

 Arizona Department of Transportation

State troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead late Saturday night east of Corona de Tucson.

The crash has shut down State Route 83 in both directions. near milepost 53, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

No further information has been released.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles