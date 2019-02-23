State troopers are investigating a two-vehicle crash that left at least one person dead late Saturday night east of Corona de Tucson.
The crash has shut down State Route 83 in both directions. near milepost 53, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
No further information has been released.
SR 83 at milepost 53 (just south of New Tucson): Road closed due to multi-vehicle crash. No estimated time to reopen lanes. #aztraffic pic.twitter.com/KpOe12aBTY— Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) February 24, 2019