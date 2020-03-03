Authors cancel appearances at Tucson Festival of Books, cite coronavirus concerns

Many of the presentations that were to feature the authors who’ve canceled include other writers, so those sessions will still be held.

Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten will replace Rocca in a Saturday appearance.

”As a festival, we believe people need to do what they feel is best for their health concerns,” Morgan said.

Other author cancellations are possible, but “we need to see how the situation continues to develop,” Morgan said.

“We really look to the University of Arizona, our host, for all concerns — health and safety related,” she said.

Sanitation stations will be available in the food court area. There also will be an additional 300 hand pumps at exhibitor booths throughout the festival.

As of now, chances of the festival being canceled are slim.

“If the university advises us to cancel, we certainly would,” Morgan said. “Having said that, I think the chances of that are low.” but again, we have to see how it develops.”

About 345 authors are scheduled to attend this year’s festival. It is expected to draw about 140,000 people.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Arizona had two confirmed cases of coronavirus, including a man affiliated with Arizona State University and a man from the Phoenix area. The first patient has already recovered and the second is recovering at home.

