Authors cancel appearances at Tucson Festival of Books, cite coronavirus concerns

Concerns about the COVID-19 virus have hit one of Southern Arizona’s largest events, with at least three authors canceling their appearances at this month’s Tucson Festival of Books. , citing concerns about coronavirus.
As of Tuesday morning,Authors no longer attending include “CBS Sunday Morning” correspondent Mo Rocca; “The Limits of the World” novelist Jennifer Acker; and Jean Kwok, author of “Searching for Sylvie Lee,” festival executive director Melanie Morgan said.
So far, cancellations are on par with the number of authors who back out each year, Morgan said.
“We always have a handful of authors who need to cancel every year for personal reasons — and there’s a variety of reasons,” she said. “So I would not say that this is more than the normal amount of cancellations right now.”
The 11th annual gathering of authors and book lovers, one of the largest in the country, is scheduled for March 14-15 on the University of Arizona campus.
Acker, who has a chronic illness, said she consulted with her doctors about taking airplanes and visiting events that draw a lot of people.
“They advised against it, so I took that advice seriously,” said Acker, adding that she was looking forward to attending the book festival for the first time. She said if she’s invited next year, she’d “do everything I can” to attend.
Many of the presentations that were to feature the authors who’ve canceled include other writers, so those sessions will still be held.
Washington Post columnist Gene Weingarten will replace Rocca in a Saturday appearance.
”As a festival, we believe people need to do what they feel is best for their health concerns,” Morgan said.
Other author cancellations are possible, but “we need to see how the situation continues to develop,” Morgan said.
“We really look to the University of Arizona, our host, for all concerns — health and safety related,” she said.
Sanitation stations will be available in the food court area. There also will be an additional 300 hand pumps at exhibitor booths throughout the festival.
As of now, chances of the festival being canceled are slim.
“If the university advises us to cancel, we certainly would,” Morgan said. “Having said that, I think the chances of that are low.” but again, we have to see how it develops.”
About 345 authors are scheduled to attend this year’s festival. It is expected to draw about 140,000 people.
As of Tuesday afternoon, Arizona had two confirmed cases of coronavirus, including a man affiliated with Arizona State University and a man from the Phoenix area. The first patient has already recovered and the second is recovering at home.
