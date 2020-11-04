Baker, Day and Cox Golder win reelection to Amphitheater governing board

Amphitheater board members Scott Baker, Deanna M. Day and Vicki Cox Golder won reelection to the Amphitheater Unified School District Governing Board, narrowly beating newcomer Nathan Davis, an educator.
Amphitheater serves about 12,000 students and their families.
Baker teaches in the Catalina Foothills School District where he has held numerous leadership roles. An educator for more than 35 years, Baker also attended Amphitheater schools.
His top issues are keeping students and staff safe during the pandemic, school funding, and supporting and retaining teachers.
Current governing board president, Day has been a student, employee, parent and grandparent in the district.
She has previously worked in the district as a teacher, a teacher mentor, a reading specialist and as the manager of the district office.
Her top issues in the district are safety during the pandemic and academic achievement.
Cox Golder, a small business owner, was first elected to the Amphitheater governing board in 1987 and served for nine years while her two sons attended the district. She returned to the board nearly four years ago when her grandchildren were in the district.
Cox Golder’s top issues are financial stability and providing essential academic services to children while also protecting their health and safety and that of employees.
