Ballot measure to raise pay for Tucson mayor, council fails as final votes counted

Tucson’s mayor and City Council won’t be getting raises after official results show Proposition 410 — the ballot measure to raise the salaries of the city’s top officials — failed by about 1%, according to official counts released by the city Monday night.

The results show about 47% of voters voted no on Prop. 410, while nearly 46% approved it. About 7% of city voters didn't cast a vote on the item.

According to the results, 970 more votes were cast against the proposition than in favor of it. The ballot item was leading by 153 votes on election night when about 16,500 ballots were left to be tabulated.

The ballot item would raise mayor and council salaries for the first time in two decades. The mayor’s pay would jump from $42,000 to $54,000 a year, and council member salaries would increase from $24,000 to $36,000 a year. Both would continue to rise with inflation after that.

The proposition is based on the recommendation of the Citizen’s Commission on Public Service and Compensation. Funding the raises would have cost about 15 cents per year for city residents.