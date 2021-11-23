BBB warns of 12 holiday scams

For con artists, the holidays are the happiest time of year.

Shoppers from Tucson and beyond are in the crosshairs of crooks trying to get them to donate to fake charities or buy gifts from bogus shopping sites, the Better Business Bureau Serving Southern Arizona says.

This year the bureau has launched a “12 Scams of Christmas” campaign to explain the types of fraud most common to the season. Many operate on social media platforms.

Misleading ads on social media — Making a purchase through a social media ad is risky, the BBB says. You could end up empty-handed, or receive a counterfeit item or find yourself paying a monthly fee you didn’t sign up for. “Do your homework and research the company before ordering,” the agency advises.

Social media gift exchanges — It sounds innocent enough — trading bottles of wine or low-cost gifts with strangers. One version, called Secret Santa Dog, involves buying a $10 item for a “secret dog.” The scammer’s true goal is to collect personal information.

Holiday apps — When downloading apps for things like video chats with Santa, check the terms and conditions to see what user data will be collected and shared. Steer clear of free apps, which can contain malware.