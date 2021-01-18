Beacon Group manager belled for her respect of workers

 Skip to main content
What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: Muriel Rutherford

Nominated by: Douglas Perryman

Why: For her work with people with disabilities through Beacon Group. Muriel is a production manager at Beacon Group in Tucson. Beacon Group is an organization that supports and employs people with disabilities. Perryman wrote that his wife, Margaret, is employed there. Her disability is not seen but hinders her in many ways, he wrote. “Muriel treats her with respect and dignity. Beacon is very flexible with the employees and accommodate their needs in a way that allows them to work and take care of their disabilities in whatever form they take, which is a blessing for those affected,” Perryman wrote. “I nominated Muriel because she is Margaret’s supervisor, but as far as I’m concerned the whole company should be belled.”

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379.

