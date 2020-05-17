Being smarter in 2020: From trash to treasure

Have you cleaned out a closet or two while sheltering in place? Have you cleaned out the garage as well?

That means now you have a pile of clothes, unused but working appliances, or furniture that needs a new home and you could use a tax deduction for your hard work.

There is no shortage of nonprofit organizations that can resell your donations at thrift stores. And these thrift stores could use your shopping dollars now that they are beginning to open up again. Keep in mind when you are shopping that stores may be limiting the number of customers at any one time. It never hurts to call first to avoid surprises.

Here is a list of places that will find someone who considers your cast offs to be just what they need:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Arizona

520-624-7039

soazbigs.org or schedule a pickup at tucsonbigspickup.org Pickups will begin again on June 15, but can be scheduled now.

Donated items are sold at Savers stores and are tax deductible.

Tucson Free Store

4650 N. Flowing Wells Road (new location)

520-918-3333

facebook.com/TucsonFreeStore

Drop off times: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday

This unique store offers everything for free. That’s right, you won’t need money. Donations are sorted and made available in the store for all takers 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays.