Being smarter in 2020: Palatable ways to get your fruit and veggie servings

You’re stuck at home with the kids and trying to be healthy, but they won’t eat anything green except M&Ms. How do you get them eating something healthy without making them overweight?

Some of these methods aren’t really low calorie, but you have to start somewhere, and getting the fruits and vegetables in the diet are a good place to start. These also work for adults, but you shouldn’t be sneaky about it, and you really shouldn’t lie to your spouse.

If you have a mashed potato lover, mix the mashed potatoes with mashed cauliflower, equal parts of each. With gravy, it may not be noticed. You can also puree some vegetables into the gravy. Try using vegetable beef soup pureed into beef gravy or cooked carrots and peas. Pureed vegetables lose a little of their value, but not all. It’s better than no vegetables at all.

Add some pureed butternut squash to macaroni and cheese. Adding a little extra cheddar cheese might help mask the squash, but you might not need it.

Topping vegetables with cheese, especially if there’s a cheese lover in the family, might make them look like they’re worth a try.

Try using spaghetti squash instead of pasta for noodle dishes.