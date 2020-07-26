Being smarter in 2020: Tips for reusing the rubber bands that come with your newspaper

When we presented some ways to reuse newspapers last week, a reader challenged us to suggest ways to reuse the rubber bands that come around the newspapers.

With the help of Pinterest, we found a few simple uses for rubber bands that don't include a rubber band ball.

Rubber bands can be used as erasers in a pinch. Wrap the band around the end of a pencil until it is tight and use it to erase that error. This is really only good as a temporary fix since the more you erase, that more likely you are to break through the rubber band and give your fingers an unpleasant snap.

Loop a rubber band onto a paper clip to make a cord tie. Wrap the rubber band around the cord and around the paper clip to secure. This even works if you are bundling a cord that is plugged in because you don't have to go over the end of the cord.

Use a rubber band to tie two pencils or pens together so you can draw two lines the same distance apart all across the page and draw figures where the lines overlap when you change direction.

If you have a blank diary book without that convenient elastic to keep it closed, glue small hooks to the front and back ─ we used very small command hooks ─ and hook a rubber band on both to keep the book closed in your backpack, purse or briefcase.