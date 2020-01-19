You are the owner of this article.
Being smarter in 2020: How to report potholes, other nuisances

This pothole has been filled, but there is no shortage of those that need attention.

 Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star/

Are you tired of that pothole you just can’t avoid? Are you wondering why it hasn’t been filled?

You might assume it has been reported, but maybe everyone else is making the same assumption.

To report a pothole to Pima County Roadway Maintenance, call 724-6410 or go online to tucne.ws/potholes

To report one to the City of Tucson, go to tucne.ws/tucpotholes

You can also report graffiti, lighting maintenance and other concerns.

If you feel the potholes you have reported are being ignored, we like the solution of Paige Breithart, although we can’t recommend it.

According to openculture.com, Breithart was a student in Michigan in 2015 when she decided to drive around town filling the potholes with flowers. The story went viral and now it happens all over the world.

While it may encourage local governments to fill the potholes more quickly, possibly from embarrassment, there is the danger that these flower-filled potholes will distract drivers — though it will certainly help them avoid the potholes.

You’d be wise to check local ordinances before taking such action.

Contact Johanna Eubank at

jeubank@tucson.com

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991.

