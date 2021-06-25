Bettina Bailey, Tucson bookstore co-owner, dies at 74

Bettina Bailey, co-owner and main proprietor of the Book Stop — a well-known used bookstore in Tucson — died suddenly of a massive cerebral hemorrhage at St. Mary's Hospital on June 19. She was 74.

"She was everything. She was my big sister and I admired her so much. I will miss her presence. I could always count on her. I just don't know what I am going to do without her," said her sister Anne Lane.

"We grew up with books. We had books all over the house, and we would act out stories in books," Lane recalled of their childhood. Some of the characters were Captain Ahab from "Moby Dick" and Captain Nemo from "Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea".

The younger sister also remembered when Bailey would play the librarian and collect books that Lane would check out. "She would fine me if I did not return them on time," said Lane, letting out a laugh.

She had a large impact on Lane's children, who spent much time in the bookstore while growing up, Lane said. Then there were the times each year after Christmas dinner when the family would go to the big box that held Christmas books that Bailey, known as "Aunt Teeny", would bring for all to enjoy.