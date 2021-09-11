Biden's mandate of COVID rules for large employers is legal, Arizona labor attorneys say

Usually, he said, it involves people who want to work at home because they say they're being asked to work too close to others, especially if they are not wearing masks. That forces him, as an attorney for the company, to respond to state OSHA officials to assure them there are policies in place to protect the health of the workers.

That can include leaving every other cubicle open, testing workers, or taking their temperature when they report to work. But citations remain possible.

Vaccines aren't a different issue, in Milczarek-Desai's opinion.

She said it is up to OSHA to show that there is that risk of "grave danger'' when workers have to be in proximity with others who are not vaccinated. And if that's the case, she said, requiring vaccinations "is something that comes within OSHA's purview.''

"It's a health and safety measure that impacts the workforce,'' Barton agreed. "To me, it doesn't seem any different than any other health and safety measure.''

Barton also noted there is an alternate option: weekly testing. "So it doesn't mandate vaccines,'' he said.

He said there always are requirements for accommodations to be made in cases where there is noncompliance due to medical reasons or someone's sincerely held religious belief .